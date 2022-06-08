x
Police looking for missing 13-year-old boy in Manchester, Missouri

MANCHESTER, Mo. — Manchester, Missouri, police are looking for a 13-year-old boy that has not been seen since 10:30 Wednesday morning. Police do not suspect foul play.

Police said 13-year-old Colin Daily was last seen leaving his home on his bike in the area of Baxter Road and Baxter Acres Drive. Police described his bike as a black, dirt-bike-style bike with green lettering.

Police said Daily was wearing a light blue shirt with green lettering, blue jeans and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 636-227-1410.

