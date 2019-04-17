ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a 4-year-old girl who has been missing since 8:20 Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Paisley F. Bolda was reported missing Wednesday from the family's home 3900 block of Nebraska.

Police said she is probably with her mother, Bianca Digar, who is possibly driving a blue Honda CRV with Missouri Temporary tag 01TS0G.

Bolda is about 2-foot-5 and 40 pounds with shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, dark blue jeans, and black/white/purple Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Juvenile Division directly at 314-444-5327.