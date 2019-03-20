ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A man was charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found stabbed to death in south St. Louis County Wednesday morning.

Timothy Kuehn, 54, was charged with murder in the death of his 61-year-old sister Karen Callis.

Officers responded to the 10200 block of Marble Arch Lane around 10:30 a.m. where a woman was found stabbed to death.

Police took Kuehn into custody Wednesday. When he was interviewed by police, he said he had to kill her for the insurance policy.

No other information has been provided.