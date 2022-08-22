Police looking for missing 28-year-old man last seen in Forest Park last week

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's missing persons unit at 314-444-5738.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for an Illinois man they said was last seen in Forest Park a week ago.

Police said they received a call last week from the family of 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg after he did not return home to Springfield, Illinois. The family said Carlberg suffers from a medical condition and did not have the medicine he needed.

According to police, Carlberg was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Central Field in Forest Park.

Police said he was wearing a tie-dye shirt, white gym shorts and a bucket hat.