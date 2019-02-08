MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — One suspect is in custody and three are still on the loose after they approached a woman in an Aldi parking lot Friday afternoon and took her car, later dumping it in University City.

The carjacking happened at about 4:15 p.m. at the Aldi on 7723 Manchester Road in Maplewood. The suspects were armed. The woman was not hurt.

Maplewood Police Department Chief Steve Kruse said that the car was equipped with Onstar, which police used to track it to University City.

The suspects abandoned the car after University City Police Department spotted them, and a foot chase ensued.

Police are still searching for the suspects in the area of Sutter and Avalon Avenues.

This is a developing story.