St. Louis County police searching for missing man

Jeffery Eaton has been missing since early Tuesday morning.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a man missing since Tuesday morning.

Jeffery Eaton, 61, was reported missing from the 2300 block of Ritter Drive in St. Louis County at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white "KC" shirt and jeans.

Eaton has tattoo lettering on his fingers and a tattoo on his wrist.

Eaton recently had a stroke and now has a diminished mental capacity and has trouble walking, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.