St. Louis County police searching for missing man

Jeffery Eaton has been missing since early Tuesday morning.
Credit: St. Louis County Police Department
The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for Jeffery Eaton, who was reported missing Tuesday, July 26.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a man missing since Tuesday morning. 

Jeffery Eaton, 61, was reported missing from the 2300 block of Ritter Drive in St. Louis County at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white "KC" shirt and jeans.

Eaton has tattoo lettering on his fingers and a tattoo on his wrist.

Eaton recently had a stroke and now has a diminished mental capacity and has trouble walking, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

