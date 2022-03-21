Preliminary toxicology report following sudden death of Cora Faith Walker negative for drugs

The death of the former Missouri state representative shocked St. Louis County and St. Louis City.

ST. LOUIS — A preliminary toxicology report on Cora Faith Walker, St. Louis mayor's close friend and a high-level administrator in the St. Louis County Executive's Office, has come back negative for drugs, multiple sources have told the I-Team.

Walker, 37, died March 11 after emergency responders were called to the Live! by Loews hotel in Ballpark Village in the City of St. Louis. A police source told the I-Team Walker was found outside of a hotel room on the third floor.

The sudden death of the former Missouri state representative caused shock and raised questions in St. Louis County and St. Louis City, with at least one county councilman calling for an outside investigation.

It's unclear what exactly a preliminary toxicology report rules out, and if any substances remain in question.

Director of Public Safety for the City of St. Louis, Dan Isom, is expected to announce the initial toxicology results at a public safety news conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

A preliminary toxicology report on Cora Faith Walker, St. Louis mayor’s close friend and high level administrator in county executive’s office, who died at a hotel at age 37 has come back negative for drugs. Cause of death remains undetermined. Story coming soon to @ksdknews — Christine Byers (@ChristineDByers) March 21, 2022

Access to basic information about the incident has also been a challenge.

Facts of the case

The I-Team confirmed fire and EMS crews were called to the Live! by Loews hotel in the 700 block of Clark Avenue in St. Louis at 8:58 a.m. March 11.

Capt. Leon Whitener, a St. Louis Fire Department spokesman, told the I-Team a public records request must be filed to get any information about the call to the hotel including the time, date and place of it.

The I-Team filed that request, only to be told two days later by the city counselor's office that the request needed to be filed with the fire department's Investigations Division, not the EMS Division.

The request has been refiled, and has not yet been fulfilled.

The I-Team confirmed through multiple sources that someone at the hotel called 911 to report Walker may have suffered a cardiac arrest.

She was pronounced dead at 9:58 a.m. at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office picked up her body from the hospital at about 11:30 a.m. March 11.

Another call for service was made at 6:14 p.m. on March 11. That was a call from the Medical Examiner's Office to report the sudden death to the police department, according to police spokesman Sgt. Charles Wall. This call included the address of the hotel.

"In this case an unidentified female subject was transferred to an area hospital where she later died," he wrote. "The ME’s office contacts our agency in these instances to positively identify unknown individuals through fingerprint identification.

"Our agency generally, and in this instance specifically, does nothing further unless the ME’s findings determine the manner of death to be something other than natural causes."

St. Louis Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Graham conducted an autopsy March 14.

“There were no physical injuries or signs of trauma to the body,” he said.

Graham said he would not be able to determine the cause of Walker's death until final toxicology results come back in about a month.

Full toxicology reports often take weeks to complete. That report could confirm the findings of an initial report.

A vice-president from Live! by Loews directed all inquiries about the death to the police, saying it is a "law enforcement matter."

Wall said, "There is no police investigation at this time into the death of Cora Faith Walker."

Call for outside investigation

Walker posted on Twitter the day before her death wishing Jones a happy birthday, including a video compilation of Walker and Jones in photos and videos together.

About an hour before EMS was called to the hotel, Walker liked a tweet showing charcuterie board.

Scrutiny on the incident continued Sunday when St. Louis County councilman Tim Fitch called for the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate Walker's death.

Walker and City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones were celebrating Jones' birthday at NEO on Locust, then at the hotel restaurant, Jones' office confirmed.

Jones' press secretary said Jones did not spend the night at the hotel, and did not return to the hotel the next morning.

Jones posted tributes to Walker on Twitter, saying, "Today our region and the world lost a giant. It’s not often in life that we find friends that become members of our family."

Jones retweeted tributes to Walker in the days following her death along with criticism of news media working to learn the circumstances of Walker's death.

Congresswoman Cori Bush honored Walker with a tribute for Women's History Month.

Bush posted a tweet Monday sharing a photo of her holding a large photo of Walker. The U.S. Capitol is in the background.

As the @DemWomenCaucus celebrates women leaders this Women's History Month, I want to honor St. Louis' Cora Faith Walker.



A trailblazing leader in the Missouri State House and the County Executive's office, Cora Faith Walker was a relentless advocate for our communities. pic.twitter.com/gvd0Le8y5z — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) March 21, 2022

Bush spoke about Walker on the floor of Congress on March 18, the day Walker was laid to rest.