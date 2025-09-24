Here's a list of ways you can celebrate Pride Month 2022 in St. Louis

There are several ways you can celebrate Pride Month by dining out or by attending an event.

ST. LOUIS — June is Pride Month. Celebrations, events and specials are planned all month long throughout the St. Louis area in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

This year, in-person events are back after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the larger gatherings the past two years.

5 On Your Side has put together a list of ways you can mark Pride Month, whether by dining out or by attending an event.

PrideFest

The big PrideFest celebration returns to downtown St. Louis this June. PrideSTL announced the theme for this year’s event is “Together Again” – aptly named since the event has been put on hold for the last two years.

PrideSTL is holding a kickoff event from 7-10 p.m. on Monday, June 6, at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten. The free event is open to the St. Louis community. There will be free food and drinks, silent auctions, raffles, live performances, special guests and a photo opportunity with the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The big festival is set for the weekend of June 25-26 on Tucker Boulevard between Market and Olive streets, with events planned from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday. The parade starts at 11 a.m. Sunday.

There will be local and national entertainers (full lineup TBA), vendors, food trucks, a dance tent and more.

1220 Artisan Spirits

The St. Louis distillery from the folks at 4 Hands Brewery has released a special Pride Month Encrypted Vodka.

The bottle features a rainbow version of the normal label. A portion of proceeds from each Pride bottle sold will go to PROMO, a statewide organization that works to support Missouri’s LGBTQ+ community. The 1220 vodka is available at the 4 Hands brewery and local Missouri retailers throughout June.

ART Bar at the Angad Arts Hotel

A variety of drinks on the menu will help support PROMO, which works to support Missouri’s LGBTQ+ community. The drinks are:

Special Pride cocktail, Watermelon Suga: features 1220 Spirits’ Encrypted Vodka, watermelon mint cordial and soda water

4 Hands’ Rainbow Snowcone Seltzer

4 Hands’ Citywide Beer

1220’s Cherry balaton and Parisian lime vodka

1220’s Lemonade and lavender vodka

ART Bar is on the rooftop of the Angad Arts Hotel in the Grand Center neighborhood.

Clementine’s Creamery

The St. Louis-based ice cream business is bringing back its signature rainbow cones for Pride Month. A portion of the sales from all Pride cones sold in June will go to several LGBTQ nonprofit organizations, including Vivent Health, Metro Trans Umbrella Group and HRC St. Louis.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Chicken Out

The fast-casual restaurants have put together a “Hi on Pride” event for June with colorful shake specials that give back to the LGBTQ+ community.

Hi-Pointe will offer a rainbow funfetti cake shake, which features Ronnie’s vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and half of a Hostess Cupcake with sprinkles. Chicken Out will serve up a vanilla funfetti shake featuring Ronnie’s vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, sprinkles and rainbow tropical fruit purée.

A portion of the money from each shake sold will go to PROMO, which is a statewide organization that fights systemic inequities for the LGBTQ+ community in Missouri. The Pride shakes will be available all month long.

Mission Taco Joint and Steve’s Hot Dogs

The two St. Louis businesses are collaborating for menu items that will benefit several nonprofits in the St. Louis area.

Mission Taco Joint will serve the Hot Dog Taco, which is inspired by Steve’s Hot Dogs. It features a soft-flour tortilla with hot dog-spiced beer-braised pork, hibiscus pickled onions, cilantro, Mission Taco queso and fried jalapenos.

The taco will be served at all Mission Taco Joint locations all month. A portion of the proceeds will go to Metro Trans Umbrella Group, which is an organization that offers support, advocacy and education for the transgender community.

Steve’s Hot Dogs will offer a hotdog version of the taco on Tuesdays in June, called the Mission Taco Dog. It features a smoked and grilled all-beef hot dog topped with hot dog-spiced roast pork carnitas, pickled red onions, cilantro, Mission Taco queso and fried jalapenos.

Every Tuesday this month, 15% of Steve’s Hot Dog sales will go to a different nonprofit organization that helps the LGBTQ+ community in St. Louis.

Missouri Historical Society

The Missouri Historical Society (MHS) is putting on several special events for the month of June, but it’s also looking to the future.

MHS is collecting stories and artifacts from St. Louis’ LGBTQ+ community, with plans to gather all of the information into a major gallery exhibit for 2024.

“These stories will be preserved in perpetuity at the Library & Research Center,” the historical society’s Gateway to Pride website states. “This local initiative will showcase the complexity, creativity, and diversity of St. Louis’s LGBTQIA+ communities.”

Those looking to share their stories or events from the area’s LGBTQ+ history or those who want to submit an artifact or photo can follow the links here.

The Missouri Historical Society also is hosting special programming in June:

June 3: Storytelling in the Museum: Pride Stories, free

June 9: Pride Keynote: “As I Am” with Musician Tre G, free

June 18: See STL – Gay Liberation in the Gateway City, $20 per person, $15 for MHS members

All month, virtual: Gateway to Pride

Pride St. Charles

The festival is back for 2022. The event is set for Saturday, June 18 from 12-8 p.m. at the Family Arena. There won’t be a parade this year. Check out the Pride St. Charles website and Facebook page for more details as they’re released.

Soulard Pride

The St. Louis neighborhood is bringing back the celebration on Saturday, June 11. There will be a golf cart parade kicking off the events at noon. It starts at BooCoo and finishes at Soulard Bastille, which also will be hosting a drag show. After the parade, those who are 21 and up can visit participating bars for themed drinks and color-matching beads.

All Soulard Pride events are free to attend. Limited edition t-shirts will be available to buy.

St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing back Pride Night for the fifth year. It’s set for Friday, June 10 at Busch Stadium.

There will be a pregame party in Budweiser Terrace featuring a DJ and a performance of God Bless America by the Gateway Men’s Chorus.

At the game, the purchase of a special theme ticket will get fans a rainbow Cardinals hooded pullover. A portion of each theme ticket sold will be donated to PFLAG Greater St. Louis.

Regional Pride celebrations

Pride events aren’t only held in June. Some other large-scale gatherings are set throughout the St. Louis area the rest of the year. Check out the list below for more celebrations.

Alton Pride, Sept. 10