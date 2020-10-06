x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

protests

List of protests scheduled in the St. Louis area

There are several protests planned this week in the area
Credit: UPI
Protesters march down an entrance ramp from Highway 64 after walking on the highway during a march through the streets of St. Louis on Monday, June 1, 2020. The protesters are speaking their minds regarding the murder of the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — Protests continue to happen across the country and in the St. Louis area following the death of George Floyd.

Editor’s note: If you know of a protest happening that’s not on this list, click here to send us an email

June 10

ExpectUS will protest in front of the Florissant Police Department to demand charges against a detective who hit a man with his unmarked SUV on June 2.

June 11

‘Stand United’ at 6:30 p.m. will be at Morning Star Church at 1600 Feise Road in Dardenne Prairie.

June 12

‘Shut Down Lindbergh’ the event will be put on by Speaking Truth To Power STL. It’ll start at 4 p.m. at the AMC 12 in Creve Coeur.

June 13

Neighbors in Dutchtown putting together a march called ‘Dutchtown 8:46’ at 8:46 a.m., it will start and end at the Neighborhood Innovation Center at Meramec and Compton.

Protest from Pattonville High School to Aquaport beginning at 11 a.m.

PREVIOUS PROTESTS

RELATED: Thousands marched in downtown St. Louis on Sunday to call for end to police killings

RELATED: Young, vocal protesters rally and march from University City to Clayton in memory of George Floyd

RELATED: Hundreds of protesters march in St. Charles in honor of Breonna Taylor

RELATED: Black Lives Matter peace walk on Saturday in Kirkwood