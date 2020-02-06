No curfew in St. Louis County Tuesday night | 'We know that the people of St. Louis County will do the right thing'

County Executive Sam Page still urged residents to go home as early as possible and stay home Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County will not issue a countywide curfew Tuesday night, despite city leaders doing so earlier in the day.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said he has been in communication with the county police department’s leadership who “told me today that a countywide curfew was not needed at this time.”

However, Page still urged residents to go home as early as possible and stay home Tuesday night.

“From our experience with coronavirus, we know that the people of St. Louis County will do the right thing when they know what to do,” Page said in a news release.

Page stressed that the criminals behind the violent acts are not representative of those who want to bring about positive change through peaceful protests.

“Their violent actions do nothing to honor George Floyd’s memory,” he said.

Page's full statement is in the document below.

Ferguson’s mayor issued a citywide curfew Saturday night when protests started turning violent. There haven’t been any other curfews in the St. Louis area due to riots since then – at least until Tuesday night.

The City of St. Louis will be under a curfew beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday until further notice. The curfew goes from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. every day. There are exceptions for people going to and from work and to and from the hospital.

Overnight, four officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were shot and injured. Two of the officers were shot in the leg, one was shot in the foot and the fourth officer was shot in the arm, Chief John Hayden said. All of them have been released.

"Last night was a terrible night for St. Louis," Mayor Lyda Krewson said during a press conference Tuesday morning with other city leaders. "This cannot and will not be tolerated."