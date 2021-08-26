READ: Illinois mask mandate, vaccine requirements

Governor Pritzker announced new requirements that will take effect Monday. Read the text here.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Here is the text of the Executive Order that requires masks in indoor public places and requires teachers, school staff and health care workers to have a vaccine. Executive Order 2021-20 was issued on August 26.

(COVID-19 EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 87)

WHEREAS, since early March 2020, Illinois has faced a pandemic that has caused extraordinary sickness and loss of life, infecting over 1,490,000, and taking the lives of more than 23,800 residents; and,

WHEREAS, at all times but especially during a public health crisis, protecting the health and safety of Illinoisans is among the most important functions of State government; and,

WHEREAS, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has determined that the Delta variant is the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in Illinois and has spread quickly among unvaccinated people of all ages in Illinois; and,

WHEREAS, the Delta variant of the coronavirus is more aggressive and more transmissible than previously circulating strains, and poses significant new risks in the ongoing effort to stop and slow spread of the virus; and,



WHEREAS, the Delta variant also may cause more severe disease than prior strains of the virus; and,



WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that the Delta variant now accounts for more than 90 percent of all sequenced coronavirus cases in the U.S.; and,

WHEREAS, the CDC has issued guidance recommending wearing a mask indoors in public in most circumstances, even for fully vaccinated people, as well as where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance; and,

WHEREAS, every region in the State is experiencing increased numbers of COVID-19 cases and increased numbers of hospital beds and ICU beds utilized by COVID-19 patients; and,

WHEREAS, there are parts of the country in which there are few if any available ICU beds as a result of the Delta variant, and in many parts of Illinois, the number of available ICU beds is decreasing as a result of the Delta variant; and,

WHEREAS, the CDC continues to advise that cloth face coverings or masks protect persons who are not fully vaccinated from COVID-19; and,

WHEREAS, social distancing, face coverings, and other public health precautions have proved to be critical in slowing and stopping the spread of COVID-19; and,

WHEREAS, COVID-19 cases for 5 to 11-year-olds and 12 to 17-year-olds went up dramatically over the past month; and,

WHEREAS, the CDC has recognized vaccination as the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic and recommends that all teachers, staff, and eligible students be vaccinated as soon as possible; and,

WHEREAS, COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and widely available free of cost to any Illinois resident 12 years of age and older; and,

WHEREAS, while over 6.7 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in order to protect against the rapid spread of the Delta variant, additional steps are necessary to ensure that the number of vaccinated residents continues to increase and includes individuals working in certain settings of concern, including those who work around children under the age of 12; and,

WHEREAS, increasing vaccination rates in schools is the strongest protective measure against COVID-19 available and, together with masking and regular testing, is vital to providing in-person instruction in as safe a manner as possible; and,

WHEREAS, health care workers, and particularly those involved in direct patient care, face an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19; and,

WHEREAS, stopping the spread of COVID-19 in health care settings is critically important because of the concentration of people in many of these settings and the presence of people with underlying conditions or compromised immune systems; and,

WHEREAS, requiring individuals in health care settings to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or undergo regular testing can help prevent outbreaks and reduce transmission to vulnerable individuals who may be at a higher risk of severe disease; and,

WHEREAS, statewide measures are necessary to protect particularly vulnerable individuals, as well as employees, in high-risk health care settings; and,

WHEREAS, it is the duty of every employer to protect the health and safety of employees by establishing and maintaining a healthy and safe work environment and requiring employees to comply with health and safety measures; and,

WHEREAS, in light of the continued spread of COVID-19, the increasing threat of the Delta variant, and the significant percentage of the population that remains unvaccinated, I declared on August 20, 2021 that the current circumstances in Illinois surrounding the spread of COVID-19 continue to constitute an epidemic emergency and a public health emergency under Section 4 of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act;

THEREFORE, by the powers vested in me as the Governor of the State of Illinois, pursuant to the Illinois Constitution and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act, 20 ILCS 3305, Sections 7(1), 7(2), 7(3), 7(8), 7(12), and Section 19 thereof, and consistent with the powers in public health laws, I hereby order the following effective immediately:

Section 1: Face covering requirements for individuals. Beginning on Monday, August 30, 2021, all individuals in Illinois who are age two or over and able to medically tolerate a face covering (a mask or cloth face covering) shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when in an indoor public place. Illinoisans should also consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities that involve close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

Face coverings may be removed temporarily while actively eating or drinking (including in bars or restaurants), and may be removed by workers at workplaces when they can consistently maintain six feet of distance (such as when workers are in their office or cubicle space).

All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, shall continue to be required to wear a face covering (1) on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation and in transportation hubs such as airports and train and bus stations; (2) in congregate facilities such as correctional facilities and homeless shelters; and (3) in healthcare settings.

Section 2: Vaccination Requirements for Health Care Workers.

Definitions “Health Care Worker” means any person who (1) is employed by, volunteers for, or is contracted to provide services for a Health Care Facility, or is employed by an entity that is contracted to provide services to a Health Care Facility, and (2) is in close contact (fewer than 6 feet) with other persons in the facility for more than 15 minutes at least once a week on a regular basis as determined by the Health Care Facility. The term “Health Care Worker” does not include any person who is employed by, volunteers for, or is contracted to provide services for any State-owned or operated facility. The term “Health Care Worker” also does not include any person who is present at the Health Care Facility for only a short period of time and whose moments of close physical proximity to others on site are fleeting (e.g., contractors making deliveries to a site where they remain physically distanced from others or briefly entering a site to pick up a shipment). "Health Care Facility" means any institution, building, or agency, or portion of an institution, building or agency, whether public or private (for-profit or nonprofit), that is used, operated or designed to provide health services, medical treatment or nursing, or rehabilitative or preventive care to any person or persons. This includes, but is not limited to, ambulatory surgical treatment centers, hospices, hospitals, physician offices, dental offices, free-standing emergency centers, urgent care facilities, birth centers, post-surgical recovery care facilities, end-stage renal disease facilities, long-term care facilities (including skilled and intermediate long-term care facilities licensed under the Nursing Home Care Act, the ID/DD Community Care Act or the MC/DD Act), Specialized Mental Health Rehabilitation Facilities, assisted living facilities, supportive living facilities, medical assistance facilities, mental health centers, outpatient facilities, public health centers, rehabilitation facilities, residential treatment facilities, and adult day care centers. The term “Health Care Facility” does not include any State-owned or operated facilities. An individual is “fully vaccinated against COVID-19” two weeks after receiving the second dose in a two-dose series of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use, licensed, or otherwise approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), or two weeks after receiving a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use, licensed, or otherwise approved by the FDA. All Health Care Workers must have, at a minimum, the first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series or a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days after issuance of this Executive Order, and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 within 30 days following administration of their first dose in a two-dose vaccination series. Any Health Care Workers who have not established that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must be tested consistent with the requirements of Subsection (d). To establish that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Care Workers must provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to the Health Care Facility. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination may be met by providing one of the following: (1) a CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card or photograph of the card; (2) documentation of vaccination from a health care provider or electronic health record; or (3) state immunization records. Health Care Facilities shall exclude Health Care Workers who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from the premises unless they comply with the testing requirements specified in Subsection (d). Beginning 10 days after issuance of this Executive Order, to enter or work at or for a Health Care Facility, Health Care Workers who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must undergo testing for COVID-19, as described below, until they establish that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Health Care Workers who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must be tested for COVID-19 weekly, at a minimum. The testing must be done using a test that either has Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA or is be operating per the Laboratory Developed Test requirements by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Such testing for Health Care Workers who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must be conducted on-site at the Health Care Facility or the Health Care Facility must obtain proof or confirmation from the Health Care Worker of a negative test result obtained elsewhere. IDPH recommends that Health Care Workers be tested using a PCR test if available. Individuals are exempt from the requirement to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if (1) vaccination is medically contraindicated, including any individual who is entitled to an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act or any other law applicable to a disability-related reasonable accommodation, or (2) vaccination would require the individual to violate or forgo a sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance. Individuals who demonstrate they are exempt from the vaccination requirement shall undergo, at a minimum, weekly testing as provided for in Subsection (d). State agencies, including but not limited to IDPH, the Illinois Department of Human Services, and the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, may promulgate emergency rules as necessary to effectuate this Executive Order.



Section 3: Vaccination Requirements for School Personnel.

Definitions “School Personnel” means any person who (1) is employed by, volunteers for, or is contracted to provide services for a School or school district serving students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, or who is employed by an entity that is contracted to provide services to a School, school district, or students of a School, and (2) is in close contact (fewer than 6 feet) with other persons in the School for more than 15 minutes at least once a week on a regular basis as determined by the School. The term “School Personnel” does not include any person who is present at the School for only a short period of time and whose moments of close physical proximity to others on site are fleeting (e.g., contractors making deliveries to a site where they remain physically distanced from others or briefly entering a site to pick up a shipment). “School” means any public or nonpublic elementary or secondary school, including charter schools, serving students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, including any State-operated residential schools such as the Philip J. Rock Center and School, the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired, the Illinois School for the Deaf, and the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy. The term “School” does not include the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice. An individual is “fully vaccinated against COVID-19” two weeks after receiving the second dose in a two-dose series of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use, licensed, or otherwise approved by the UFDA, or two weeks after receiving a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use, licensed, or otherwise approved by the FDA. All School Personnel must have, at a minimum, the first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series or a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days after issuance of this Executive Order, and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 within 30 days following administration of their first dose in a two-dose vaccination series. Any School Personnel who have not established that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must be tested consistent with the requirements of Subsection (d). To establish that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, School Personnel must provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to the School. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination may be met by providing one of the following: (1) a CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card or photograph of the card; (2) documentation of vaccination from a health care provider or electronic health record; or (3) state immunization records. Schools shall exclude School Personnel who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from the premises unless they comply with the testing requirements specified in Subsection (d). Beginning 10 days after issuance of this Executive Order, to enter or work at or for a School, School Personnel who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must undergo testing for COVID-19, as described below, until they establish that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19: School Personnel who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must be tested for COVID-19 weekly, at a minimum. The testing must be done using a test that either has Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA or be operating per the Laboratory Developed Test requirements by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Such testing for School Personnel who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must be conducted on-site at the School or the School must obtain proof or confirmation from the School Personnel of a negative test result obtained elsewhere. IDPH recommends that School Personnel be tested using a PCR test if available. Individuals are exempt from the requirement to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if (1) vaccination is medically contraindicated, including any individual who is entitled to an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act or any other law applicable to a disability-related reasonable accommodation, or (2) vaccination would require the individual to violate or forgo a sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance. Individuals who demonstrate they are exempt from the vaccination requirement shall undergo, at a minimum, weekly testing as provided for in Subsection (d). State agencies, including but not limited to IDPH and the Illinois State Board of Education, may promulgate emergency rules as necessary to effectuate this Executive Order.



Section 4: Vaccination Requirements for Higher Education.

Definitions “Higher Education Personnel” means any person who (1) is employed by, volunteers for, or is contracted to provide services for an Institution of Higher Education, or is employed by an entity contracted to provide services for an Institution of Higher Education, and (2) is in close contact (fewer than 6 feet) with other persons on the campus or in a campus-affiliated building or location for more than 15 minutes at least once a week on a regular basis. The term “Higher Education Personnel” does not include any person who is present on the campus or at an affiliated off-campus location for only a short period of time and whose moments of close physical proximity to others on site are fleeting (e.g., contractors making deliveries to a site where they remain physically distanced from others or briefly enter a site to pick up a shipment). “Institution of Higher Education” means any publicly or privately operated university, college, community college, junior college, business, technical or vocational school, or other educational institution offering degrees, programs, or instruction beyond the secondary school level. “Higher Education Student” means an individual enrolled in credit-bearing or non-credit bearing coursework at an Institution of Higher Education, either on campus or at an affiliated off-campus location. The term “Higher Education Student” does not include individuals who complete their coursework exclusively remotely. An individual is “fully vaccinated against COVID-19” two weeks after receiving the second dose in a two-dose series of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use, licensed, or otherwise approved by the FDA, or two weeks after receiving a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use, licensed, or otherwise approved by the FDA. All Higher Education Personnel and Higher Education Students must have, at a minimum, the first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series or a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days after issuance of this Executive Order, and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 within 30 days following administration of their first dose in a two-dose vaccination series. Any Higher Education Personnel or Higher Education Students who have not established that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must be tested consistent with the requirements of Subsection (d). To establish that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Higher Education Personnel and Higher Education Students must provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to the Institution of Higher Education. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination may be met by providing one of the following: (1) a CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card or photograph of the card; (2) documentation of vaccination from a health care provider or electronic health record; or (3) state immunization records. An Institution of Higher Education shall exclude Higher Education Personnel and Higher Education Students who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from the premises unless they comply with the testing requirements specified in Subsection (d). Beginning 10 days after issuance of this Executive Order, to enter or work at or for an Institution of Higher Education, Higher Education Personnel and Higher Education Students who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must undergo testing for COVID-19, as described below, until they establish that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Higher Education Personnel and Higher Education Students who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must be tested for COVID-19 weekly, at a minimum. Testing must be done using a test that either has Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA or be operating per the Laboratory Developed Test requirements by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Such testing for Higher Education Personnel and Higher Education Students who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must be conducted on-site at the Institution of Higher Education or the Institute of Higher Education must obtain proof or confirmation from the Higher Education Personnel or Higher Education Student who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 of a negative test result obtained elsewhere. IDPH recommends Higher Education Personnel and Higher Education Students be tested using PCR tests if available. Individuals are exempt from the requirement to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if (1) vaccination is medically contraindicated, including any individual who is entitled to an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act or any other law applicable to a disability-related reasonable accommodation, or (2) vaccination would require the individual to violate or forgo a sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance. Individuals who demonstrate they are exempt from the vaccination requirement shall undergo, at a minimum, weekly testing as provided for in Subsection (d). State agencies, including but not limited to IDPH, the Illinois Community College Board, and the Illinois Board of Higher Education, may promulgate emergency rules as necessary to effectuate this Executive Order.

Section 5: Vaccination Requirements at State-Owned or Operated Congregate Facilities.

Definitions “State-owned or operated congregate facilities” means congregate facilities operated by the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the Illinois Department of Human Services, the Illinois Department of Corrections, and the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice. An individual is “fully vaccinated against COVID-19” two weeks after receiving the second dose in a two-dose series of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use, licensed, or otherwise approved by the U.S. FDA, or two weeks after receiving a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use, licensed, or otherwise approved by the FDA. All State employees at State-owned or operated congregate facilities must have both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series or a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by no later than October 4, 2021, subject to bargaining. All contractors and vendors who work at State-owned or operated congregate facilities must have both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series or a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by no later than October 4, 2021. This does not include any person who is present at a State-owned or operated congregate facility for only a short period of time and whose moments of close physical proximity to others on site are fleeting, as determined by the facility (e.g., contractors making deliveries to a site where they remain physically distanced from others or briefly enter a site to pick up a shipment). To meet the requirement to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, State employees and contractors and vendors at State-owned or operated congregate facilities must provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to the State-owned or operated congregate facility. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination may be met by providing one of the following: (1) a CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card or photograph of the card; (2) documentation of vaccination from a health care provider or electronic health record; or (3) state immunization records. Individuals will be exempt from the requirement to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if (1) vaccination is medically contraindicated, including any individual who is entitled to an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act or any other law applicable to a disability-related reasonable accommodation, or (2) vaccination would require the individual to violate or forgo a sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance. Individuals who demonstrate they meet the requirements for an exemption will be subject to additional testing requirements. The Illinois Department of Central Management Services Labor Relations team is instructed to negotiate effectuating this Executive Order with the relevant labor unions, and to bargain these provisions as appropriate under the law.

Section 6: Additional Vaccination and Testing Requirements.

Nothing in this Executive Order prohibits any entity from implementing vaccination or testing requirements for personnel, contractors, students or other visitors that exceed the requirements of this Executive Order. IDPH and the Illinois State Board of Education may adopt emergency rules to require facilities to conduct more frequent testing that required by this Executive Order, and nothing in this Executive Order is intended to supersede or replace any IDPH protocols for facilities to implement more frequent testing in areas of high transmission or for facilities experiencing an outbreak. All entities are encouraged to implement robust vaccination and testing programs to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Section 7: Savings Clause . If any provision of this Executive Order or its application to any person or circumstance is held invalid by any court of competent jurisdiction, this invalidity does not affect any other provision or application of this Executive Order, which can be given effect without the invalid provision or application. To achieve this purpose, the provisions of this Executive Order are declared to be severable.

Section 8: Prior Executive Orders . This Executive Order supersedes any contrary provision of any other prior Executive Order. Any provisions that are not contrary to those in this Executive Order shall remain in full force and effect.

JB Pritzker, Governor

Issued by the Governor August 26, 2021

Filed by the Secretary of State August 26, 2021