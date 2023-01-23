Resources, ways to support Asian American community in St. Louis

A shooting in the Los Angeles-area stirred fears in the Asian American community. Here are resources and ways to help.

ST. LOUIS — There are resources available to learn more about Asian American and Pacific Islander advocacy and support organizations after the deadly shooting at a Lunar New Year event in Los Angeles Saturday night.

The motive for the shooting remained unclear. The suspect was found dead Sunday.

The shooting sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities, many already traumatized by a rise in anti-Asian hate during the pandemic.

"Asian American and Pacific Islander" is abbreviated to AAPI by some of these groups. Some organizations choose to use AAHNPI, referring to Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

Editor's note: 5 On Your Side's Michelle Li is the founder of the Very Asian Foundation. The nonprofit’s mission is to advocate for representation and inclusion of Asian stories in media and celebrate Asian communities.