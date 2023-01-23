Resources, ways to support Asian American community in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — There are resources available to learn more about Asian American and Pacific Islander advocacy and support organizations after the deadly shooting at a Lunar New Year event in Los Angeles Saturday night.
The motive for the shooting remained unclear. The suspect was found dead Sunday.
The shooting sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities, many already traumatized by a rise in anti-Asian hate during the pandemic.
"Asian American and Pacific Islander" is abbreviated to AAPI by some of these groups. Some organizations choose to use AAHNPI, referring to Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.
- Missouri Asian American Youth Foundation: MAAY is "the first statewide Asian American and Pacific Islander nonprofit to focus on civic engagement," according to the MAAY website. Click here to learn more.
- OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates: OCA is "dedicated to advancing the social, political, and economic well-being of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders", according to the OCA St. Louis website. Click here to learn more.
- Asian American Chamber of Commerce: The AACC is "dedicated to building a community of Asian professionals, Asian business owners and those engaging in business throughout Asia", according to AACC's website. Click here to learn more.
- St. Louis Vietnamese Community: St. Louis Vietnamese Community was established "to enrich the Vietnamese American community through cultural preservation, social and educational support programs," according to the St. Louis Vietnamese Community website. Click here to learn more.
- Asian American Civic Scholars: AACS "promotes civic engagement among Asian American youth through activism, leadership, and service," in order to increase involvement in local communities, according to the AACS website. Click here to learn more.
- Gateway Korea Foundation: Gateway Korea Foundation "inspires cross-cultural appreciation and understanding among the American Midwestern Heartland Community in connection with Korean Arts and Cultural experiences, according to the Gateway Korea Foundation website. Click here to learn more.
- Korean American Association of St. Louis: Korean American Association of St. Louis represents Korean Americans in the Greater St. Louis Area by further developing the Korean community through promoting cultural education, supporting the rights of Korean Americans, and strengthening relations with other communities in the area," according to the Korean American Association website. Click here to learn more.
- Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis: The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis offers the Gyo Obata Fellowship, "a program for undergraduate students pursuing careers in arts management," according to the RAC website. Click here to learn more.
- Very Asian Foundation: Very Asian Foundation's mission is to "shine a light on Asian experiences through advocacy and celebration, according to Very Asian Foundation's website. Click here to learn more.
Editor's note: 5 On Your Side's Michelle Li is the founder of the Very Asian Foundation. The nonprofit’s mission is to advocate for representation and inclusion of Asian stories in media and celebrate Asian communities.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.