Variety of resources available for East St. Louis flooding victims

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Residents in East St. Louis are getting help from a variety of sources as they continue to struggle with flooding in recent weeks.

In a press conference, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III said all the city's pump stations are working at their full capacity to get floodwaters off the streets, but he said he knows there's lots of work still left to be done.

Residents in the area will have a variety of sources to get that help.

Virtual MARC

More than 500 families were helped at the Multiple Agency Resource Center last weekend at East St. Louis High School. For people who weren't able to attend an in-person MARC, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency has a virtual MARC online. Click here for more information.

Free cleanup kits

On Friday, East St. Louis residents can get a free cleanup kit thanks to a donation from Lowe's. The kit includes bleach spray, disinfectant wipes, paper towels, all-purpose cleaner, work gloves, contractor bags and scouring pads.

They will be available in a drive-thru at East St. Louis City Hall on Riverpark Drive starting at 10:30 a.m. while supplies last.

Curbside collection

The East St. Louis Public Works Department will conduct an Operation Curbside Collection event starting next week. The event will be for Precincts 2,3,4,5,18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 from Aug. 15-20 and from Aug. 22-26 for Precincts 1, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17. Residents will need to place items at the curb by 7 a.m. to have them picked up.

Items that will not be picked up include:

tires

electronics

paint

vegetation

flammable liquids

Self-disposal dumping sites will also be available for residents at 15 S. Broadway and 510 N. 20th Street. They are open during daylight hours.

Residents should photograph flooding damage before disposing of damaged items.

