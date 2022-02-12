Rosie's Place is the latest smash-and-grab victim

The burglars entered just as the last employee was pulling off the parking lot. The owner tells Five On Your Side that he's happy no one was injured.

ST. LOUIS — Rosie's Place is picking up the pieces after a smash-and-grab crew broke in early Friday morning.

The crew stole some money and damaged property inside and outside of the building.

17th Ward Alderwoman Tina "Sweet-T" Pihl said she's come up with a solution to slow smash-and-grabs.

"They have a film that businesses can put on their windows to protect them," the Pihl said. "I actually tried to smash the window in a demonstration. It really slows down the individual. They might just turn around and leave."

You can reach out to The Grove CID.

The Alderwoman also wants to attack the root of the issue by improving schools.

"These smash and grabs are a multiplication of what their friends are doing and they are copying," Pihl said. "If they are in school and learning and see more possibility in life then they will use their energy in a different manner."