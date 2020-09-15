Here are the fall events happening at the Saint Louis Zoo

Guests over the age of 9 are required to wear face coverings, which must cover nose and mouth, while visiting the zoo

ST. LOUIS — Ready to get into the fall spirit with some animals?

There will be several fall events at the Saint Louis Zoo this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Several protocols will remain in place as the pandemic continues. Guests over the age of 9 are required to wear face coverings, which must cover the nose and mouth, while visiting the zoo.

More information about each event from the zoo below

Autumn with the Animals

Enjoy a festive fall day at the Zoo with specialty menu items like caramel apples and caramel apple funnel cakes, chicken apple bratwurst, giant pretzels, Oktoberfest beers, and more available for purchase for a limited time. Take advantage of the cooler weather and visit the Zoo’s animals, exhibits and attractions. Keepers will provide apples and apple-themed enrichment for the animals throughout the day. Families can participate in a kids’ digital activity around the Zoo, and kids will receive a craft project to take home.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 3-4, 10-11

Admission/Reservations: Free, timed-ticket reservations are required to visit the Zoo and Autumn with the Animals. Visit stlzoo.org/zooreservations to make a reservation.

For more information, click here

Boo at the Zoo

Boo at the Zoo presented by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital will be held Oct. 16-30 from 5-8:30 p.m.

Tickets: Members: $7.95 (ages 2-12) and $8.95 (ages 13+); Non-members: $8.95 (ages 2-12) and $9.95 (ages 13+). Children under age 2 are free.

Families can enjoy festive decorations, strolling entertainers, special food and drink menus and more.

Timed-ticket reservations are required and must be purchased in advance online at stlzoo.org/boo beginning Oct. 1. Tickets will not be available at the door. Capacity is limited.

The zoo closes for all visitors at 4 p.m. on the days of Boo at the Zoo. Doors reopen at 5 p.m. for the ticketed event.

There will be fun photo opportunities at Candy Corn Lane, the Witchy Walk, Ghost Town, Pirates’ Cove, Fragile Forest Fairyland, Skeleton Picnic, Glowing Jack-o-lantern Tunnel, 10-foot-tall Magic Dragon and Serpents of Historic Hill.

Three animal exhibits are open during the event: Charles H. Hoessle Herpetarium to catch sight of turtles, tortoises, frogs, toads, lizards, snakes and more. Spiders, centipedes, beetles and other invertebrates await you at the Bayer Insectarium. Meet stingrays and sharks at Stingrays at Caribbean Cove.

There is also an Instagram contest: Enter the zoo’s Instagram contest using hashtag #STLZooBoo for a chance to win tickets to the Zoo’s upcoming U.S. Bank Wild Lights and a $75 Zoo gift card. Details are available at instagram.com/stlzoo and stlzoo.org/boo.

Family-friendly Halloween costumes are encouraged. Costume masks are not permitted for any age. For everyone’s safety, the zoo has implemented enhanced protocols and procedures.

Halloweekends at the Zoo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 17-18, 24-25, 31. Admission to Halloweekends is free.

What: Halloweekends presented by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Free, daytime fun for families includes:

• Pumpkin Stomp ‘n’ Chomp enrichment for the animals

• Non-scary Halloween decorations throughout the Zoo

• Fall-themed food for purchase

• Kids’ digital activity for families

• Zoo’s daily schedule, exhibits and attractions open, weather permitting

Admission/Reservations: Free, timed-ticket reservations are required to visit the Zoo and Halloweekends. Visit www.stlzoo.org/zooreservations to make a reservation.