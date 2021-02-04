Saint Louis Zoo tiger that gave birth to litter of 5 cubs passes away

Kalista was 19 years and 10 months old. Before her death, she was one of the oldest living tigers in the U.S.

ST. LOUIS — Kalista the Amur tiger, known for giving birth to a rare litter of five cubs – and delighting zoo visitors for years – passed away at the age of 19, the Saint Louis Zoo announced Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news,” the zoo wrote in a news release.

Kalista was 19 years and 10 months old. Before her death on March 27, she was the oldest living female Amur tiger in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) North American Species Survival Plan Program (SSP).

The zoo said she had been undergoing treatment for age-related degenerate joint disease for several years.

“When medical treatment was not sufficient to keep her comfortable and pain free, our Animal Care and Veterinary teams jointly decided that euthanasia was the most humane option,” the zoo said.

Kalista was born at the Philadelphia Zoo in 2001. She’s been greeting Saint Louis Zoo visitors since 2003.

In 2008, Kalista became a mother for the first time, and in dramatic fashion. She gave birth to a rare, large litter of five cubs. An average litter for Amur tigers is two or three.

Saint Louis Zoo tiger Kalista passes away 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

“Kalista was an amazing mother tigress and a very special cat,” according to the animal care team.

Zoo officials said they will especially miss her affectionate nature.