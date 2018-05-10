ST. LOUIS – Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced opening dates and operating hours for nine of its 20 recently acquired Shop ‘n Save locations in the St. Louis area.

Each store will be closed for about two and a half days before reopening as Schnucks. During the transition, Schnucks will switch out point-of-sale systems, rebrand signage, and restock merchandise.

The company says more significant remodeling is scheduled to take place in the future.

“We know that customers want to quickly return to their neighborhood store to shop for their families, so our teams will be working around the clock to transition these stores in a period of just 63 hours each, and we’ll focus on more extensive upgrades in the coming months,” said Schnucks President and COO Dave Peacock. “While the transition will take place quickly, we want customers to know that on day one they can expect to see fully-stocked shelves, and friendly, familiar faces, since many Shop ‘n Save employees at the acquired stores have accepted offers to join the Schnucks team.”

Store opening dates and times (Regular store hours in parentheses)

Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.:

● 7909 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie, Mo. 63368 (6 a.m. - midnight)

● 9070 St. Charles Rock Road, St. John, Mo. 63114 (24 hours)

● 7057 Chippewa, Shrewsbury, Mo. 63119 (6 a.m. - midnight)

Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.:

● 100 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, Mo. 63376 (5 a.m. - 1 a.m.)

● 2183 Charbonier Road, Florissant, Mo. 63031 (6 a.m. - midnight)

● 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton, Mo. 63026 (6 a.m. - midnight)

Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m.:

● 60 Harvester Square, St. Charles, MO 63303 (6 a.m. - midnight)

● 10634 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, Mo. 63074 (24 hours)

● 1253 Water Tower Plaza, Arnold, Mo. 63010 (6 a.m. - 11 p.m.)

While the stores will be closed during the brief transition period, existing pharmacy customers will still be able to drop off and pick up prescriptions between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Pharmacy customers should check in with store security who will then escort the customers to the pharmacy. At the St. John, Fenton, and St. Charles stores, customers also have the option of visiting the drive-through pharmacy lanes.

