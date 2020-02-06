23 Schnucks stores changing hours for a week during unrest in St. Louis area

Starting Tuesday, select stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tentatively through June 7

Some Schnucks grocery stores in the St. Louis area have announced shortened hours of operation this week in response to unrest after nationwide protests.

"We continue to pray for justice, equity and peace in our communities," Schnucks said in a statement.

Starting Tuesday, select stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This schedule is slated to tentatively run through Sunday, June 7.

Pharmacy hours at these locations will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday and standard hours on Saturday and Sunday.

The following local Shnucks stores will be impacted:

Cahokia - 1615 Camp Jackson Road, Cahokia, IL 62206

Brentwood - 8800 Manchester Road, Brentwood, MO 63144

Bridgeton - 11253 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044

Cross Keys - 13987 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, MO 63033

Florissant - 8200 North Lindbergh Blvd., Florissant, MO 63031

Grandview - 74 Grandview Plaza, Florissant, MO 63033

Ferguson - 49 North Florissant Road, Ferguson, MO 63135

Westfall Plaza - 8037 West Florissant Ave., Jennings, MO 63136

Maplewood - 7355 Manchester Road, Maplewood, MO 63143

Overland - 9074 Overland Plaza, Overland, MO 63114

St. John - 9070 St. Charles Rock Road, St. John, MO 63114

Arsenal - 5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO 63139

City Plaza - 3431 Union Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63115

Hampton & Gravois - 7450 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109

Hampton Village - 60 Hampton Village Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63109

Lemay - 1032 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63125

Lindell - 4171 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108

Loughborough - 1020 Loughborough Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111

Shrewsbury - 7057 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63119

Sierra Vista - 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63138

South City - 3430 South Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63118

University City - 6920 Olive Blvd., University City, MO 63130

The Schnucks Culinaria located at 315 North Ninth Street in downtown St. Louis will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pharmacy at that location will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday and standard hours on Saturday and Sunday.