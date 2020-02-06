23 Schnucks stores changing hours for a week during unrest in St. Louis area

Some Schnucks grocery stores in the St. Louis area have announced shortened hours of operation this week in response to unrest after nationwide protests.
"We continue to pray for justice, equity and peace in our communities," Schnucks said in a statement.
Starting Tuesday, select stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This schedule is slated to tentatively run through Sunday, June 7.
Pharmacy hours at these locations will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday and standard hours on Saturday and Sunday.
The following local Shnucks stores will be impacted:
Cahokia - 1615 Camp Jackson Road, Cahokia, IL 62206
Brentwood - 8800 Manchester Road, Brentwood, MO 63144
Bridgeton - 11253 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044
Cross Keys - 13987 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, MO 63033
Florissant - 8200 North Lindbergh Blvd., Florissant, MO 63031
Grandview - 74 Grandview Plaza, Florissant, MO 63033
Ferguson - 49 North Florissant Road, Ferguson, MO 63135
Westfall Plaza - 8037 West Florissant Ave., Jennings, MO 63136
Maplewood - 7355 Manchester Road, Maplewood, MO 63143
Overland - 9074 Overland Plaza, Overland, MO 63114
St. John - 9070 St. Charles Rock Road, St. John, MO 63114
Arsenal - 5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO 63139
City Plaza - 3431 Union Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63115
Hampton & Gravois - 7450 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109
Hampton Village - 60 Hampton Village Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63109
Lemay - 1032 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63125
Lindell - 4171 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108
Loughborough - 1020 Loughborough Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111
Shrewsbury - 7057 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63119
Sierra Vista - 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63138
South City - 3430 South Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63118
University City - 6920 Olive Blvd., University City, MO 63130
The Schnucks Culinaria located at 315 North Ninth Street in downtown St. Louis will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pharmacy at that location will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday and standard hours on Saturday and Sunday.
