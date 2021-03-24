VP Harris’ husband the ‘Second Gentleman’ is in St. Louis

Doug Emhoff, who’s the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was pictured with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson

ST. LOUIS — With an elbow bump and mask-covered smile, Doug Emhoff made his first trip to St. Louis as “Second Gentleman” Wednesday.

Emhoff, who’s the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was pictured with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. The mayor shared a photo on her Twitter page Wednesday morning with the caption, “Welcome to St. Louis, Second Gentleman! #HelpIsHere."

It’s unclear where the photo was taken.

5 On Your Side learned ahead of time that Emhoff was potentially going to be visiting St. Louis. However, several attempts to learn more details were met with no answer. 5 On Your Side will continue to gather details about Emhoff’s visit as the afternoon progresses.

On Tuesday, Emhoff tweeted from a visit in Blair, Nebraska, where he said he visited a group of frontline health care workers who’ve worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The American Rescue Plan will help rural communities like theirs expand access to care,” the second gentleman tweeted. The American Rescue Plan is most notably known as the relief plan that recently led to a third round of stimulus checks.

Emhoff’s title of “second gentleman” is a mostly new term for many Americans. As the first-ever husband of a U.S. vice president, Emhoff is the first second gentleman in U.S. history.