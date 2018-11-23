ST. LOUIS — Small businesses are hoping people will shop locally this Saturday. Tomorrow is known as “Small Business Saturday.”

Several stores in the Central West End are giving away deals. From 1-5 p.m. shoppers will get a free tote, while supplies last. They’ll also be entered to win $100 in CWE Bucks which can be used at any local restaurant or store.

Deanna Lester, the owner of Candle Fusion Studio, said the Central West End is great about supporting family owned stores.

“To support family owned local businesses is important so you know your dollars are going to individual families, supporting the community, local employees. It’s a joy. It’s a blessing to do what we do,” said Lester.

Lester and her husband, Keith, opened the store two years ago. They specialize in candles and sell over 100 different scents. What makes them unique, is that people can make their own candles there.

“We have a lot of people who come in and choose scents that they believe their friend or family member is going to love or something that’s reminiscent of something they experienced together,” said Lester.

On Small Business Friday, Candle Fusion is giving away $5 gift cards for every $25 you spend. For every three items you buy, the fourth one is free.

