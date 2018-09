ST. LOUIS – He hasn’t played in a game yet, but he’s already making headlines. Saint Louis basketball shared a video of freshman Carte’Are Gordon shutting it down at practice.

The Webster Groves graduate ranked as a four-star prospect and No. 75 in the ESPN Top 100 rankings.

On Thursday, Saint Louis men’s basketball shared this video of Gordon on Twitter shattering the backboard at practice. The tweet quickly went viral.

.@CoachTFord5 said #TeamBlue is going to be bigger, stronger and more powerful, but 😳😳😳.



(Carte’Are is OK. The backboard? Not so much.) #Billikens 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8ac9q5yWmO — SLU Men's Basketball (@SaintLouisMBB) September 6, 2018

