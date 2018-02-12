STAUNTON, Ill. — Severe storms moved through central Illinois Saturday night leaving some areas with damage.
Country Classic Cars in Staunton was damaged after a tornado went through the area. Fire officials said three buildings were damaged as well as a number of cars that were inside. Thankfully, no one was injured.
5 On Your Side received several photos and videos of tornadoes in the areas of Litchfield, Mount Olive and Staunton.
PHOTOS: Tornadoes, hail as storms moved through Illinois
Officials said Taylorville suffered severe damage after a tornado went through the area. They are barricading areas where there is damage.
Some homes are a total loss while others have significant damage. One business in the area is a total loss. Some power lines are down in the area as well.
Officials said there are at least 30 people injured.
WATCH: First responders search Taylorville
The National Weather Service will send crews out on Sunday to determine the strength and tack of the tornadoes.