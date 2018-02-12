STAUNTON, Ill. — Severe storms moved through central Illinois Saturday night leaving some areas with damage.

Country Classic Cars in Staunton was damaged after a tornado went through the area. Fire officials said three buildings were damaged as well as a number of cars that were inside. Thankfully, no one was injured.

5 On Your Side received several photos and videos of tornadoes in the areas of Litchfield, Mount Olive and Staunton.

Officials said Taylorville suffered severe damage after a tornado went through the area. They are barricading areas where there is damage.

Some homes are a total loss while others have significant damage. One business in the area is a total loss. Some power lines are down in the area as well.

Officials said there are at least 30 people injured.

One of my friends in Taylorville, IL sent me this photo of the tornado damage. Several people there telling me the damage is “severe” @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/guWaZOizuz — Jenn Sullivan (@JennSullivanTV) December 2, 2018

The National Weather Service will send crews out on Sunday to determine the strength and tack of the tornadoes.

