More Southwest flights canceled Tuesday at STL

The flight schedule was still disrupted Tuesday and Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS — People trying to fly into or out of St. Louis with Southwest Airlines continued to report canceled flights and problems with bags Tuesday.

More than 60% of all Southwest flights on Tuesday and Wednesday were listed as canceled.

Flight tracking website FlightAware said 156 Southwest flights, or 73%, were canceled out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Monday. All other airlines had eight canceled flights Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, 113 flights were canceled at Lambert, and 109 of them were Southwest flights.

Southwest Airlines attributed the delays to scheduling issues and the winter storm, not staffing issues.

A national statement was issued Monday afternoon, saying:

With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable.

And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning.

We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us.

We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. This forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity.

This safety-first work is intentional, ongoing, and necessary to return to normal reliability, one that minimizes last-minute inconveniences. We anticipate additional changes with an already reduced level of flights as we approach the coming New Year holiday travel period. And we’re working to reach to Customers whose travel plans will change with specific information and their available options.

Our Employees and Crews scheduled to work this holiday season are showing up in every single way. We are beyond grateful for that. Our shared goal is to take care of every single Customer with the Hospitality and Heart for which we’re known.

On the other side of this, we’ll work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our employees.

With no concern higher than ultimate Safety, the People of Southwest share a goal to take care of each and every Customer. We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize.