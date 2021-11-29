Spire natural gas prices to increase next month after cost adjustment review

The adjustment was due to a cost review that included the 2021 winter storm that led to outages in Texas and other states

ST. LOUIS — Spire customers will see an increase in natural gas prices starting next month after a price analysis found the rate charges to customers for 2021 was below the market rate.

The price change, which will take effect on Nov. 30, will increase the cost of natural gas for Spire East residential customers from $0.37 per therm to $0.59 per therm, a press release from the Missouri Public Service Commission said.

Spire East includes customers in the City of St. Louis and the Missouri counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Butler, Iron, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Crawford, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve.

The wholesale price of natural gas accounts for about 50% of a customer's bill and is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission.

The Actual Cost Adjustment is a program that tracks the price of natural gas throughout the year and compares it to the price collected from residential customers. In years where the price charged to customers is above market price, customers are refunded over the following year.

In 2021, however, the price to customers was below market value when averaged out over the year. The most significant factor was the 2021 winter storm that caused service outages in Texas and impacted the price of natural gas throughout the region.

Residential customers of Spire West will see an increase from $0.40 per hundred cubic feet of natural gas to $0.79 per hundred cubic feet of natural gas. Spire West provides gas for customers in the Missouri counties of Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Dade, DeKalb, Greene, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, McDonald, Moniteau, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone and Vernon.

The Missouri Public Service Commission provided the following tips for keeping your heating bills down.