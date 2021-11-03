New airline coming to St. Louis Lambert, bringing flights to sunny destinations

“Growing our airline partnerships and offering more destinations is a key part of STL’s strategic plan"

ST. LOUIS — Spirit Airlines announced plans to add St. Louis Lambert International Airport to its route map with nonstop daily flights.

The airline plans to start flying on Thursday, May 27 with flights to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Pensacola. Spirit is offering flights starting at $60.

“Growing our airline partnerships and offering more destinations is a key part of STL’s strategic plan and we could not be more proud to bring Spirit Airlines to our city,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, airport director. “We look forward to these added flights and the opportunity they bring to our region.”

St. Louis is the seventh new city added to Spirit’s network in the past year, according to a press release from Lambert. In February, the carrier announced an accelerated delivery schedule for new Airbus aircraft joining Spirit’s Fit Fleet.

“Spirit Airlines comes to The Gateway to the West in a big way with non-stop service to five popular destinations,” Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said. “Our new STL guests will love Spirit’s combination of friendly, reliable service and low fares, making it easy for them to plan a vacation or quick getaway.”