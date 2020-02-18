ST. LOUIS — A popular brewery in St. Louis’ Lafayette Square neighborhood was robbed over the weekend.

Officers responded to Square One Brewery and Distillery Sunday night.

A man went into the business and announced a robbery around 10:40 p.m. He said he had a gun, but did not display one, police said. He took money and left the scene.

According to its website, the spot is open until 11 p.m. on Sundays.

It’s unclear how much money he got away with.

There were no injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Other local stories

RELATED: Teen wanted for his role in fatal shooting of man in St. Louis County

RELATED: Loop Trolley future even more uncertain with bill introduced in Missouri House