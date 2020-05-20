St. Charles County government buildings to reopen

The county is encouraging employees and the public to wear face coverings

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County Government buildings will begin to reopen to the public on May 29 after being closed for weeks.

The county is encouraging, but not requiring, employees and the public to wear a face mask or covering inside the buildings, according to a press release.

However, everyone is required to have a health screening, which includes a temperature check, before entering. Those with a fever or who have other COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter the building.

Temporary modifications have been made to all buildings to allow for social distancing and flow, including designated entrances and exits, the release said. There will be more permanent modifications in the coming weeks.

“County staff has been working diligently over the past several weeks to make certain buildings are as safe as possible for the public and our employees,” St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said. “As with most facilities everywhere, our buildings were not constructed with social distancing in mind. We are making modifications and planning for a future with social distancing as the norm.”

The following information was provided by St. Charles County:

Administration Building

It will be open during normal operating hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Access will be limited to the first floor. Window service for the Assessor and Collector of Revenue will be available on that floor as in the past, and window service for the Recorder of Deeds is being added for the reopening. The Sheriff, Finance, Human Resources and Community Development departments will have a representative in the lobby behind a plexiglass shield in a shared space when needed. Visitors for other departments are encouraged to call and make an appointment in advance; a representative from that department will escort the visitor from the first floor to the appropriate office.

The Department of Corrections (county jail), located adjacent to the Administration Building, remains closed to the public until further notice.

Department of Public Health

The Health Services Division of the Department of Public Health will resume some in-person services during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Some services will be modified to protect employees and visitors. Services for WIC, vital records and passports will be offered during regular operating hours, but sexually transmitted disease testing will be by appointment only. The Immunization Clinic will remain closed but will resume revised services at a later date.

The Pet Adoption Center, 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters, continues to offer animals for adoption which can be viewed online at sccmo.org/Pets. Appointments can be made to view adoptable animals. Animal Control officers are working in the community.

Environmental Health inspectors are monitoring businesses for social distancing so routine inspections have not yet resumed. Residents are encouraged to check the Department of Public Health website at sccmo.org/PublicHealth for updated information, or to call 636-949-7400 with questions.

Police Department

The Police Department will reopen with normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Fingerprinting will resume from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, for CCW (carrying a concealed weapon) licensing and sex offender registration.

Visit the Police Department website at sccmo.org/Police for information about the department and services, or to call 636-949-7300 with questions.

Additional Precautions and Information



Continuing to access county government services by phone, email or online is strongly encouraged, the county said. A list of these services can be found at sccmo.org/OnlineServices. Residents can visit sccmo.org/directory for a list of department and division phone numbers or call the main switchboard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 636-949-7900.

The St. Charles County Government website, sccmo.org, will be updated to reflect any changes in facility or department services.