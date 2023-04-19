St. Charles County executive appoints new prosecuting attorney

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann appointed Joseph G. McCulloch to hold the position of St. Charles County prosecuting attorney.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Joseph McCulloch on Wednesday was appointed as St. Charles County's new prosecuting attorney after former prosecuting attorney Tim Lohmar resigned about a month ago to go into private practice.

The video above is from March 30.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann appointed McCulloch to the position. He still needs confirmation by the St. Charles County Council.

McCulloch began his career as a St. Louis police officer. Over his 20-year career, he served as a patrol officer, detective sergeant in the narcotics unit, homicide detective and acting commander.

McCulloch, a Republican, started his legal career in 2000 as an assistant prosecuting attorney in St. Charles County. He launched his own legal practice, which specialized in criminal defense, personal injury and family law.

He has since served as a judge and judicial instructor. He also previously served on the St. Charles County Council and as a member of the St. Charles County Convention and Sports Facilities Authority.

“I have been impressed with Mr. McCulloch since he was an assistant prosecutor in my courtroom when I was a judge,” said Ehlmann in a prepared statement. “He shares my belief and support in law enforcement. I also know from working with him as a county council member that he has a strong commitment to public safety.”

The news release annoucing McCulloch's appointment mentions his "re-aligned" political views "after the Democratic party moved away from supporting working people and police officers."

McCulloch is the brother of former St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Bob McCulloch.