LOS ANGELES — A St. Charles couple who were surprised by Ellen DeGeneres late last year, recently got to go to Los Angeles for a taping of the show.

Rachel Anderson and Dane Wobbe were surprised via video back in December 2019. During the video, Rachel said that meeting Ellen is one of her life goals – and now that goal is complete.

“We gave you a few months so that you could calm down before we invited you here,” Ellen said when Rachel and Dane came down from the audience to the stage.

Not only did she and Dane Wobbe end up at the show – Ellen surprised them with $25,000 courtesy of Green Dot Bank.

The couple has two children – Carter and Jaxson.

The check wasn’t the only surprise.

Dane got down on one knee during the taping of the show and asked Rachel to marry him.

Rachel laughed and said she wants Ellen to be part of the wedding.

Rachel is a nurse and she said her patients watch Ellen and it just brightens their day.

“You are the best medicine that they can get at that time,” Rachel said.

The show airs on Feb. 27 at 3 p.m., but you can watch the segment with Rachel and Dane on ellentube.

