ST CHARLES, Mo. — Emerge Fitness Training in St. Charles is offering a free nine-week training program for veterans with disabilities or PTSD.

The program starts on March 2. The gym said the program provides both physical and mental training and strives to help veterans reach their full potential.

"Thanks David Vobora of the Adaptive Training Foundation in Dallas for paving the way for this program," the gym said in a Facebook post.

"We're so excited to stamp (Emerge Fitness Training) as a certified unit from an extension here in Dallas," Vobora, who formerly played for the St. Louis Rams, said in a video about the program. "The work that they're doing with all types of people with impairments is profound."

The program is free thanks to sponsors, the gym said. Jamie Buehrle and Mark Buehrle, a former MLB pitcher, are sponsoring the first nine veterans.

