St. Charles shuts down water treatment plant, citing drop in free ammonia levels

The city said the level of free ammonia in the water coming from the wellfield, which is vital to disinfecting the water, had dropped for an unknown reason.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The City of St. Charles is fully relying on St. Louis for drinking water after it shut down the Elm Point Water Treatment Plant on Sunday.

In a Monday announcement, the city said the level of free ammonia in the raw groundwater, which is vital for disinfecting the water, had suddenly dropped for an unknown reason. The plant has run for 70 years by using the water's naturally occurring ammonia to react with chlorine, which produces mono-chloramines that act as the water distribution system's primary disinfectant.

"The concentration of free ammonia decreased to a level where the city could no longer adequately disinfect the water to meet the State of Missouri treatment standards," the city said. Efforts over the weekend to increase falling ammonia levels through different plant processes failed.

St. Charles on Monday notified the Environmental Protection Agency of the reduced ammonia concentrations and asked the agency to investigate the cause.

St. Louis City is now St. Charles' sole source of drinking water as the city works to bring the treatment system back to state standards. St. Charles is working to move the water purchased from St. Louis throughout the distribution system to avoid shortages or low water pressures.

Leaders have expedited the delivery of a supply of liquid ammonium sulfate and are working to set up a temporary chemical feed pump and dosing system at the plant.

"Once the ammonium sulfate dosing system is installed and tested, the city will confirm that the treatment system once again achieves the State of Missouri standards, after which the Elm Point Drinking Water Treatment System will be restarted," the city said.

A timeline for when the plant could be reactivated was not given.