St. Clair County police looking for runaway teenager

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department at 618-277-3500
Credit: St. Clair County Sheriff's Department

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — St. Clair County police are looking for a runaway teen who is in need of medication.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department received a report that 14 year old Mya Regan had run away on May 10.

Reagan is 5 foot 7 with black hair and brown eyes.

In a release, the Sheriff's Department said Mya is in need of medication and her whereabouts are still unknown.

The Sheriff's Department said she may be in the East St. Louis, Illinois or north St. Louis, Missouri area.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department at 618-277-3500.

