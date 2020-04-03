ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz resigned Tuesday amid allegations of fraud.

Arnowitz is under federal investigation for using approximately $20,000 of campaign money for personal use, according to his attorney Patrick Conroy.

“It’s nickels and dimes,” Conroy said. “It’s a technical violation and he’s paying a heavy price.”

Conroy added Arnowitz was "heartbroken" he had to resign.

“He loves the job, loves the City of St. Louis, and loved helping people out,” Conroy said.

Arnowitz is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday, Conroy said.

Arnowitz served Ward 12, which covers neighborhoods in south St. Louis, including Carondolet, Princeton Heights and Boulevard Heights.

