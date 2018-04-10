ST. LOUIS — This is our first of five stories leading up to the Autism Speaks Walk in St. Louis. We will be covering different families who are taking place in the walk and show how Autism Speaks has impacted their lives. Sara Wylie says Autism Speaks and a local dentist has made her life much easier.

Sara Wylie worried about taking her son Ethan to the dentist for years. He was diagnosed with Autism when he was two. The first time she took him to the dentist he was overwhelmed by the lights, noises and smells of the dentist office. However, Sarah didn't give up on her son's oral health.

She followed a plan provided by the Autism Speaks took kit and worked with Bergman Family Dental in Ballwin to get him in the dentist chair. It took about six months for Ethan to become comfortable at the dentist. Sarah credits Dr. Bergman and staff for their diligent and patient work with their son. Ethan, 12, now has braces and is more than excited to show off his beautiful smile. His Autism Speaks St. Louis Walk Team is called Smiley Wylie Club.

5 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of the St. Louis Autism Speaks Walk. It will take place on Saturday, October 13th at10 a.m. at Forest Park. If you would like to donate, join the walk or join the Smiley Wylie Club or Team Max, please visit them online.

© 2018 KSDK