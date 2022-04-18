St. Louis businessman loses fight with cancer, remembered as a light

Instead of letting cancer define him, 45-year-old Orlando Watson continued to be a light.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis community is coming together to remember a beloved business owner and community advocate. Orlando Watson passed away Sunday after a fight against cancer.

Many describe the businessman and entertainment executive an inspiration. Friends even referred to him as the Unofficial Mayor of University City because of his pride for and commitment to give back to where he was from.

"He was checking on others while he was going through what he was going through,” Vanessa Townsend said.

Instead of letting cancer define him, 45-year-old Orlando Watson continued to be a light.

"Philanthropy work, community. That's what he represented,” she explained.

Vanessa Townsend knows because she worked for him.

"Orlando was doing all of the hip concerts that were coming to St. Louis…So I called him up one day and said ‘Can I volunteer to come and learn backstage…I just want to learn’ and he was like ‘sure’…Pretty much from that day on, he didn't have an event that I wasn't a part of."



The music producer and owner of Prime 55 restaurant was vocal about his battle with Sarcoma, often sharing his journey on social media, which included having his leg amputated. Sunday, those impacted by his life tried to come to terms with the news he passed away.

"If you had a problem or anything going on, he made time for you. He would literally go in your DM or text you or do whatever he had to do to make you feel supported and comfortable even though he was going through all this stuff,” said event promoter Sharee Galvin, also known as Queen Mocha Latte.

It became personal when Galvin learned she too received a cancer diagnosis.

"I didn't want to tell him much about mine because I knew what he was going through but he was like 'No. We’re in this together. I got you’,” she recalled.

Those are words she'll continue to cling to as she works to remember a man who meant so much.

"He was just that person where it wasn't about him. It was about community. Unity. Everybody," she said.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell wrote on Facebook, “I appreciated, admired, and respected you.”