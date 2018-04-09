ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner met with Police Chief John Hayden met Tuesday to discuss the exclusion list presented to police last week.

Last Thursday, the police department said Gardner's office presented them an exclusion list of 28 officers. According to a statement released by the police department on Tuesday, Gardner and Hayden had a discussion about the credibility of a small number of police officers.

The conversation was respectful and candid, according to the release, and said they are "committed to working together to conduct fair investigations and to do justice in the prosecution of anyone accused of a crime."

The release also said they agreed to meet regularly to ensure better communication.

