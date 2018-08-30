ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner will not take cases investigated by 28 officers named in an exclusion list created by her office, the police department said Thursday.

A spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they were given an exclusion list created by the Circuit Attorney's Office, saying she will no longer take cases handled by certain officers.

A spokesman for the St. Louis Police Officers Association said there were 28 officers on the list. He said the Circuit Attorney owes the department and the public an explanation of why she made the list, which she has apparently not provided.

The police department spokesman said the department was working to notify the officers named on the list and seeking legal advice on how the list will affect the department's work.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney released a statement saying trust in police officers is a key part of the justice system but did not give specifics on why the list was created. The full statement is as follows:

At the Circuit Attorney’s Office, we have the responsibility to defend the integrity of the criminal justice system. Police officers play an important role in the criminal justice system, and the credibility of officers is one of the most important attributes of the job. Police integrity is at the core of the community’s confidence in the criminal justice system.

To do our jobs properly and legally, we must have confidence in the accuracy and honesty of the oral and written reports of police officers. A police officer’s word, and the complete veracity of that word, is fundamentally necessary to doing the job. Therefore, any break in trust must be approached with deep concern.

When we prosecute a case, we have the potential to take someone’s liberty from them. I’m confident that the SLMPD leadership share in our commitment to ensure the integrity of every single case police bring to our office for charges.

A spokesman for the mayor's office said they had no comment.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley released a letter saying his office has requested a copy of the letter.

Attorney General's letter on Exclusion List

