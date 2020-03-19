ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is expected to name West County Precinct Captain Mary Barton the new chief of the St. Louis County Police Department.

The St. Louis County Police Department announced that Barton, captain of the 7th Precinct in West St. Louis County, will take the helm after Chief Jon Belmar retires. His retirement was scheduled to take place on April 30.

According to a post on the west county precinct's Facebook page, Barton took her position recently. The post that was published March 2 said she "was recently assigned to command the 7th Precinct."

According to an email obtained by 5 On Your Side, Barton has been promoted to Lieutenant Colonel. Effective May 1, she will be appointed to the rank of Colonel and begin her tenure as the ninth St. Louis County Police Chief. She will be the first female to serve as Chief.

Belmar has been the chief since 2014 and had been with the department for 34 years.

“It has been an honor to work with and for the women and men of the St. Louis County Police Department," Belmar said in a news release. "The dedication, sacrifice, and bravery of those that work for this Department is unmatched.

"The citizens and businesses of St. Louis County deserve nothing but the best, and I firmly believe they receive that from us every day.”

The St. Louis County Police Board of Commissioners collected public feedback during the process in an effort to make the decision.

