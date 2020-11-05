St. Louis County Executive to hold briefing on Monday, restrictions to ease in 1 week

Restrictions that have been in place in the county due to the COVID-19 pandemic will ease on May 18

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold his first of three weekly briefings on Monday.

On Friday, Page announced some businesses would be allowed to reopen on May 18. The order allows some businesses to resume or continue operating at limited capacity. However, other businesses, including entertainment venues, sporting venues, gyms and bars that serve primarily alcohol, may not open.

County residents should not organize or attend gatherings of more than 10 people in a single space, outdoors or indoors. People must abide by social distancing requirements.

Face coverings are recommended for people over the age of 2 and medically able in the following areas: all public closed spaces, outdoors when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained and on any form of public transit.

The businesses that are allowed to reopen must adhere to the following protocol:

• All businesses shall require frequent disinfection processes of all high-touch surfaces and any other areas that may be frequently touched by customers, employees, volunteers or any other individuals.

• All businesses shall provide reasonable breaks for employees and volunteers to wash hands.

• All businesses shall train employees about procedures related to Disinfection Processes and Social Distancing Requirements.

• All businesses shall provide employees and volunteers working in the businesses' facility with face coverings or supplies to make face coverings.

• All businesses shall require employees or volunteers to wear face coverings while at work unless such employee or volunteer is working alone in an enclosed area or has a medical reason not to wear a face Covering.

• All businesses shall conduct daily screening of employees and volunteers who work in their facilities for symptoms of COVID-19.

• All businesses shall encourage employees or volunteers to quarantine or isolate if they have or are believed to have COVID-19 or if they have come into contact with individual(s) with COVID-19.

Page has been holding briefings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m. as the pandemic continues.

5 On Your Side will livestream the briefings on the 5 On Your Side app and KSDK.com.