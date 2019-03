ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council approved $5 million in funding for police services and security for MetroLink.

The council approved the funds by a vote of 6-1 at a Tuesday night meeting.

This comes a few months after the St. Louis County Council voted unanimously to withhold funding for MetroLink security until Bi-State could show real progress on curbing crime.

