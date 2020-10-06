St. Louis County Executive Sam Page COVID-19 briefing

In his last briefing on Monday, he announced a new mental health initiative in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold his second of three weekly COVID-19 briefings on Wednesday.

5 On Your Side will livestream the briefing at KSDK.com, the 5 On Your Side app and Facebook.

On Tuesday, Page asked for a review of the police department’s training and use of force practices.

Page tweeted a letter that he sent to the Board of Police Commissioners and Police Chief Mary Barton.

He also made note of the ‘8 Can’t Wait’ campaign, saying “I strongly support that campaign and I am proud to tell people that the St. Louis County Police Department has all eight of those policies in place.”

The campaign that’s getting a lot of online attention calls for police departments to immediately make the following changes:

Ban chokeholds and strangleholds Require de-escalation Require warning before shooting Require exhausting all alternatives before shooting Duty to intervene Ban shooting at moving vehicles Require use of force continuum Require comprehensive reporting

“Adopting the right policies and training programs are critical, but those are only the beginning steps. We must ensure that the policies and training are having the intended effect,” he tweeted.

Page’s office said he will continue to hold briefings on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8:30 a.m. as the coronavirus pandemic continues.