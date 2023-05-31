St. Louis County family raises funds to flee Missouri to protect trans child

"This was meant to be really our last home as a family, but we also want to be able to thrive as a family," Jennifer Harris Dault said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Jennifer Harris Dault and her family have built their life in Maryland Heights.

The St. Louis County family never expected to move.

"We want to be here. We love St. Louis. We bought this house anticipating we could be here forever like this. This was meant to be really our last home as a family, but we also want to be able to thrive as a family," Dault said.

Thriving as a family means protecting their 8-year-old transgender child.

"It's been really amazing to watch her blossom, to watch her feel more comfortable in who she is. She’s been consistent and insistent ever since," Dault said.

Earlier this month, Missouri lawmakers passed two restrictions on transgender people, one bill banning gender-affirming care for minors.

The bills are ones Dault traveled for, making the trek to Jefferson City. She went to almost every hearing and testified herself.

"My daughter comes to lobby days, but we don’t take her to testimony days. We tell her, 'we don’t want you to hear about the things that are being said about you,'" she said.

The bills were passed and now both head to Gov. Mike Parson's desk, as the Dault's plan to head out as well.

Their decision to move wasn't easy, but the family was convinced after the latest legislative session.

"For us, it was a combination of seeing that these bills were going to pass this year and the mental toll," Dault said.

And they aren't the only ones making moves.

Constantly answering the call is Robert Fischer with PROMO, Missouri's statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization. He says some families are curious if they're safe to stay.

"There are numerous amount of phone calls we've gotten in the last few weeks. Regardless if these bans or signed or not, they know their children will be under attack and to protect them from the emotional harm, they will plan to leave the state," Fischer said.

Feeling forced to flee, Dault created a GoFundMe fundraiser. The money going to temporary housing.

"We don’t have jobs lined up. It would probably be easier to find jobs if we just move and are located in the community. We're moving without a plan right now. We have some help trying to find short-term housing," she said.

Dault is scared of the move, but she's more terrified to stay. They're leaving everything behind to focus on the road ahead.

"This might not be the right move for everyone. But it is the right move for us," she said.

Dault said they plan to move by the end of June, which is Pride Month.

If you'd like to help the family, click here.

Governor Parson is expected to sign both trans bills.

5 On Your Side asked when the bill signing would happen and the governor's spokesperson said the bills are currently under review.

TransParent USA St. Louis Chapter gives support to parents of trans children and the group shared this message:

“We at TransParent are devastated by the harsh realities that these bills are bringing to our families across the country. No one should have to uproot their families in order to flee persecution to raise their children in a loving and compassionate nature. Jennifer and family are one of our own, and it hurts doubly so to see her family move. We understand her plight completely, but we are devastated and angry that this is happening.”

Last week, City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed an executive order for trans rights.