St. Louis County Executive to announce grants for agencies to help provide food to people in need

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will announce grants for agencies to help provide food to people in St. Louis County who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement will come at his briefing at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Agency representatives are expected to talk about the challenges they face and the work they’re during amid the pandemic.

Page has been holding briefings three times a week since the pandemic began. 5 On Your Side will livestream the briefings on the 5 On Your Side app and KSDK.com.

In Monday’s briefing, it marked one week until the county will ease some of its restrictions as a stay-at-home order has been in place.

He said he believes some businesses will still hesitate when it comes to reopening on May 18 as they try to manage the risk of COVID-19 in their place of businesses and how they decide how much business they will have as they actually reopen.

“I expect a great deal of people in St. Louis County to continue to work from home. In spite of the opportunity on May 18, many employers have told me that they are going to continue to work from home, people will continue to stay at home whenever possible,” Page said, “we’re going to have a gradual ease in our community as people start moving about more, start looking at our community and whether or not they feel safe to venture out.”

“We know that social distancing is important, staying at home whenever possible remains important,” Page said.

Testing supplies continue to be one of Page’s priorities.

“We are ordering another 100,000 tests and will know shortly when those tests will be available,” Page said. “As we perform more tests, we’re going to have more positive results."