Inmate at St. Louis County Justice Center dies

The death was not COVID-19-related, according to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An inmate at the St. Louis County Justice Center died Friday morning.

During St. Louis County Sam Page’s coronavirus briefing, he said he learned about 45 minutes before his briefing that an inmate died, but it was not COVID-19 related.

It’s unclear how the inmate died. Page said the inmate was a 32-year-old man who had been in custody for less than 24 hours.

The man's name has not been released.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.