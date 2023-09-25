St. Louis County police searching for missing 21-year-old woman

Penny Daughtery was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Westport Cove.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 21-year-old woman last seen Saturday night.

Penny Daughtery was last seen at her apartment around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Westport Cove. Police said she has not been heard from since.

She is described as 5-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was available as it is unknown what she may be wearing, police said.

St. Louis County police said Daughtery suffers from depression, anxiety and irritability and is believed to be without her required medications. She may become aggressive and/or confrontational if contact is made.