St. Louis County property owner struggles to get rental assistance

St. Louis County is looking into his case to see why he’s still awaiting approval even after being told his application is complete.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County property owner said he’s frustrated by the county’s slow response to get his tenants' rental assurance.

He applied for rental assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program(ERAP). The program offers federal funds aimed to help keep a roof over the heads of families that have been hard hit by the pandemic and need financial help.

"The tenant hasn't paid rent for 5 months,” landlord Jeremy Leavitt said. “You don't want to evict them because they are trying to do what they can and it's not their fault but at the same time I haven't gotten rent in that long."

The landlord said he’s been in the process of applying for rental assistance since October. After multiple calls and emails, it’s been one thing after another trying to get help.

"Taxes, insurance, upkeep, all of that stuff I need to keep paying,” Leavitt said. “I'm out $5,000 that I'm due. You can't kick the tenant out right now with Christmas and everything else going on.”