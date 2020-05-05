Reopening plan for St. Louis County expected to come on Wednesday

On Monday, Page said he’s not ready to settle on a specific date to end the county’s stay-at-home order

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s spokesperson said on Tuesday that the county will announce a reopening plan on Wednesday.

The announcement is expected to come during Page’s briefing at 8:30 a.m.

On Monday, Page said he’s not ready to settle on a specific date to end the county’s stay-at-home order. However, he said he is working with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on a timeline.

“Our goal is to have a timeline by mid-week with guidance for businesses, as well. It’s too early today to pick a date and start building around that date – we really need to see the reports from Dr. Garza over the weekend,” Page said.

During Monday’s briefing, Page reiterated that the county needs to see hospitalizations come down and a more robust testing environment.

“In order to ease our safety restrictions in our community, we need to see the data. Hospitalizations need to be coming down, hospital admissions need to be coming down and the ICU admissions need to be coming down,” Page said. “In addition, we need to have a robust testing environment.”

The bidding process for testing supplies ended at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Page reminded people to continue to follow the county's social distancing guidelines as other places surrounding the county reopen.

On May 4, the first phase of Missouri's reopening plan began.

As of May 5, there were 3,569 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county. More than 1,300 people have been released from isolation and 189 have died in the county due to complications from COVID-19.

Page has been holding briefings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m. as the pandemic continues.

5 On Your Side will livestream the briefings on the 5 On Your Side app and KSDK.com.