Gyms, casinos, pools reopening in St. Louis area

There are some changes that come with the reopenings

ST. LOUIS — More places are reopening in the St. Louis area on Monday.

Gyms and fitness centers are both allowed to reopen in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County on June 15.

Major changes include: Group fitness classes must be limited in size and cannot exceed 25% of a room’s capacity and participants must be separated by at least 6 to 8 feet while exercising. There can be no shared equipment during the class.

All members must be screened for signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Steam rooms and saunas must remain closed.

Some pools in the City of St. Louis were allowed to reopen on June 1 – which included pools in residential buildings, apartment complexes, condos, townhomes, neighborhood associations and hotels. City-operated pools remain closed.

In St. Louis County, pools can reopen on June 15 at 25% or less of the approved bather load for the facility. Spray grounds, splash pads and water playgrounds should remain closed because of the inability to safely separate household groups in those environments, according to the guidelines on the county’s website.

Entertainment venues including movie theaters, arcades and bowling alleys can reopen on June 15.

Hollywood Casino and River City Casino will reopen on June 16 with limited offerings. Both will reopen at 9 a.m.

There will be new safety measures in place, such as gaming floor capacity limits, signage encouraging social distancing, the deactivation of some slot machines to sit patrons further apart, limited seating at table games, the suspension of live entertainment and the continued closure of some restaurants.

Lumiere Place in downtown St. Louis and Ameristar Casino in St. Charles already have reopened.

On June 29, capacity limits will be raised from 25% to 50% for all businesses and outdoor gatherings will have no restrictions. Gatherings will no longer be limited to 10 or less. Crowd sizes will be dictated by the capacity of the fire code of each facility, according to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Gatherings include weddings, funerals and outdoor reunions.