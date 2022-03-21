St. Louis first responders call for higher pay after study shows below-average wages

The data, laid out by a third-party company management Advisory Group intl., Inc. was completed in May of 2021, but the findings were just released.

ST. LOUIS — A group of first responders from St. Louis stood on the steps of City Hall to call for better pay on Monday.

The St. Louis Police Officers Association (SLPOA) and International Association of Firefighters Local 73 (IAFF 73) announced that a city-wide employee compensation study commissioned by the City of St. Louis surfaced.

A study union member told the public that they had requested two years ago.

“Our public safety employees, our firefighters, our EMTs, our paramedics, our dispatchers, the police department employees are even more underpaid than we thought along," said Emily Perez, an attorney for IAFF 73.

The data, laid out by a third-party company management Advisory Group International, Inc., was completed in May of 2021, but the findings were just released.



The more than 300-page document compares St. Louis to other similar-sized cities like Kansas City, and Memphis, even St. Charles County.



It showed the average police officer and fire department private makes about $48,000 yet indicated they should be making between $55,000 to $76,000, a close to 15% increase.



"We love what we do. We love representing the city. We love working for the city. A lot of us work second jobs to make ends meet," said Daniel Clark,

"It's just getting harder and harder to have a living wage here. these guys work nonstop, undermanned. I think it's time that the city, the city hall shows that they support their police," said Jay Schroeder, president of the St. Louis Police Association.

Schroeder has been with St. Louis police for 17 years.

He said recruitment and retention has been a problem nationwide.



“You got to take steps to improve that problem and that recruiting, and I think we could do it here," the longtime officer added.

Sheriff Vernon Betts for the City of St. Louis said he wanted in too.

He has struggled to hire and keep deputies.

“As we get post-certified and they gain more skills. My deputies are leaving me left and right. Going other places. Only because they can make more money," Betts said.



The unions brought up pandemic funds and the Rams lawsuit settlement.



City staff told 5 On Your Side it was still in negotiation with those dollars.