'Acting' added to St. Louis health director's title after qualifications questioned

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ health director now has “acting” in front of his official title.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Wednesday night that Dr. Fredrick Echols’ title would change to Acting Director of the Department of Health.

The change came after recent court documents showed Echols is not currently a licensed medical doctor and does not have a master's degree in public health. The city charter lists having one or the other as a qualification for the title of director.

Mayor Krewson released the following statement Wednesday night explaining the change.

“In light of the City Counselor’s recent strict view of the City Charter, Mayor Lyda Krewson, Chairman of the Board of Health & Hospitals Dr. Will Ross, and Dr. Fredrick Echols believe it is in the best interest of St. Louis to amend Dr. Echols’ appointment to that of Acting Director of the Department of Health, so as not to allow this continued distraction from the mission and ongoing operation of the Department during this worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mayor Krewson and Chairman Dr. Ross reiterate their unwavering support for Dr. Echols, and express their sincere appreciation for his absolutely sterling medical credentials, leadership, and professionalism.

“Our interest is in committing our limited time and resources solely to the health and safety of residents and our continued response to COVID-19."

Krewson’s office also shared the letter she sent to the St. Louis Board of Alderman, which you can read in full below. In the letter, she defended her appointment of Echols and the decision to keep him as leader of the department of health.

“There is no doubt that Dr. Echols amply possesses the training and experience to serve as the City’s health director. Some seek to discredit this highly qualified physician, it is unclear what their motive is. There is no doubt that Dr. Echols is qualified to serve as Director,” the mayor wrote in the letter.

Dr. Echols graduated from Boston University Medical School in 2008. His resume includes serving as a physician in the U.S. Navy, work with the State of Illinois during the Ebola outbreak and becoming the first medical doctor to serve as the city's Director of Health in more than a decade.

The city charter says the director of health must be a licensed physician and that graduate work in public health is a sufficient qualification.

Article XIII, Section 14-C, 12.51 reads in part: